1 year anniversary sale and update 1.3

Hi there,

I come to announce that the project is celebrating its 1 year of release. To celebrate the event, I am offering you the 1.3 update as well as a 25% discount. The discount is valid until Monday, September 19, 2022.

As for the update, here is the list of changes that have been made:

Majors:

– ¹Change karma choices at the end of Act 1. (The choice has been reversed for more common sense.)

A hero's passive status now retires at the end of the turn of its pre-determined duration and not at the start of the next turn's actions.

– Fixed a bug that caused the turn duration of a different status to be shown in the menu.

¹The following change will make old saves that were created after the Caim fight obsolete.

Minors:

– Fixed saving bug at the end of Act 1.

– Fixed a bug that allowed the book to be open during a new skill alert.

– Fixed the bug that always displayed the same help in the “Game over” screen.

– Fixed the menu in the “Game over” screen.

– Fixed an appearance bug that displayed the appearance of an enemy in standby even after being defeated.

– Fixed the bug that displayed the appearance of an enemy on top of heroes in combat.

– Correction of some texts in the English version.

– Credits update.

Hope you enjoy this announcement, feel free to join my networks and share the news.

Thanks and good game.