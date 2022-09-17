 Skip to content

WFO World Football Online update for 17 September 2022

v1.0f is released.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Match engine improvements

    • Stable long ball prediction.
    • Proper pass power.
    • Realism improvement on goalkeeper diving saves.
    • Organized attacks with preparation passes.
    • Better avoidance algorithm while dribbling.

  • Fixes

    • Replacer cards now have footballers' overall bonus info.
    • Network connection controller added, If user's request is failed, it will try again instead of dropping the client.
    • Gamepad horizontal navigation was not working after using transfer list adjustment menu.

  • Balance

    • Match rewards are increased to stop insane bankrupts due footballer wages.

