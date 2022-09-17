-
Match engine improvements
- Stable long ball prediction.
- Proper pass power.
- Realism improvement on goalkeeper diving saves.
- Organized attacks with preparation passes.
- Better avoidance algorithm while dribbling.
-
Fixes
- Replacer cards now have footballers' overall bonus info.
- Network connection controller added, If user's request is failed, it will try again instead of dropping the client.
- Gamepad horizontal navigation was not working after using transfer list adjustment menu.
-
Balance
- Match rewards are increased to stop insane bankrupts due footballer wages.
WFO World Football Online update for 17 September 2022
v1.0f is released.
