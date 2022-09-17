Beta 3

Tons of new, district specific, aesthetic varieties added to building interiors.

Hacking has been completely changed without really being changed much at all. I have moved the hacking panel UI next to the player. Previously it would follow enemies around or sit at the car you were trying to hack. With the panel next to the player hacking has become much less cumbersome. A line from the “HACK” button to the object you’re focusing on will let you know what you’re hacking.

"B" button to hack. You can now not only choose hacking parameters with the d-pad when using a controller, you can now also hold the “B” button to complete the hack. Much easier than selecting the hack UI with the cursor when using a controller.

New Drone Mod: Increases your drone’s hit point by 100. You need to find the blue print before being able to purchase. There are two tiers, for a total of 200 bonus hit points for your drone.

New Drone Mod: Drone repairs are halved.

I redid the controls for throwing grenades and placing mines to be more intuitive. You no longer need to wait for an animation to finish before letting off the aim key to initiate the action. Hold the aim button and then click the action button to throw.

You can now destroy all trees and shrubbery with your sword, except for the more rare giant square tree growth.

NPCs and other various interactions are started by hovering your sight over the NPC/object instead of having to also click.

When using a controller you can now complete interactions with NPCs and other various objects by holding down the “B” button instead of having to click and hold the UI button.

Enemies now spawn less clumped together during map generation.

When selecting the “Boarder” kit, the perks “Ground Pound” and “Slam Attack” now do the appropriate amount of damage.

Injectors will now be pushed away by walking into them. This will help when they are in the way of other items you want to click on.

Some enemies have increased bullet range when hacked.

Cyber Bots are now destroyed after hurting the player.

Cyber Bots no longer have a chance of spawning in market or in the tutorial area.

You can only find drone mod blueprints in loot crates now.

Grenades/mines now fly in the direction you are facing even when the cursor is very close to the player.

The ”Replicate” grenade perk now works correctly when using a controller.

Loot boxes and crates open by being run over by the player while hoverboarding like the other trash boxes, etc.

The distance you are from an object will affect if the hacking UI shows up or not. For instance, you need to be closer to an upgrade to get the text to pop-up than an enemy or car.

During the tutorial you can no longer run out of grenades, mines and battery.

NPCs found in the markets and tutorial areas are more varied now.

When using a controller, the tutorial now teaches you to hack using the d-pad and “B” button instead of clicking with the cursor.

You can now make the intro text scroll faster by holing B button, Right Trigger, and left or right mouse buttons.

Fixed some alignment issues in the intro text.

I’ve removed the stats to generic hack-able and destructible objects.

Fixed a bug where you could get infinite range grenades in the coin toss mini-game.

Cyber Bot hacking console is not present on every mission anymore.

Some minor UI changes.