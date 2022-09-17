-
2 new Maps (Psychiatric Hospital and House)
-
Performance improvement
-
Bugfix in Pagoda Map (Player stick in the ground in some places)
-
"Look sensibility / Mouse sensibility" is now availbale in the Settings
-
Enemy spawning and balancing changed
-
Demon Sound changed (less "Groar...")
Cazzarion: Demon Hunting update for 17 September 2022
Update: 17.09.2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
