Cazzarion: Demon Hunting update for 17 September 2022

Update: 17.09.2022

  • 2 new Maps (Psychiatric Hospital and House)

  • Performance improvement

  • Bugfix in Pagoda Map (Player stick in the ground in some places)

  • "Look sensibility / Mouse sensibility" is now availbale in the Settings

  • Enemy spawning and balancing changed

  • Demon Sound changed (less "Groar...")

