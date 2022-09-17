Hello everyone,
Here is hopefully the last hotfix!
What's new:
-
Cherub stunning endboss while grabbed could lock you, should be fixed now
-
Big guy in kitchen's head hitbox tent to disappear is fixed now
-
Loading the game while wearing make-up dress being bugged is fixed now
-
White dress defence calculation not always working, should be fixed now
-
added new option: Render: 1x or 2x
Which means you can render objects and characters at 480p instead of standard 240p.
I'm not a fan of it honestly, but it's the maximum acceptable 3D object resolution increasement.
Looks a bit like if the game was ported to Dreamcast or something but it still creates an illusion break between the backgrounds and the objects.
Pre-rendered videos will look very nice though!
-
Also added a damage bonus on melee weapons when having the Gear Implants.
This should be the last update until October.
But you never know if something important breaks again... then I can't be stopped.
Have fun!
