added new option: Render: 1x or 2x

Which means you can render objects and characters at 480p instead of standard 240p.

I'm not a fan of it honestly, but it's the maximum acceptable 3D object resolution increasement.

Looks a bit like if the game was ported to Dreamcast or something but it still creates an illusion break between the backgrounds and the objects.

Pre-rendered videos will look very nice though!