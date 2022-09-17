 Skip to content

Alisa update for 17 September 2022

Hot fix 5

Alisa update for 17 September 2022

Hello everyone,

Here is hopefully the last hotfix!

What's new:

  • Cherub stunning endboss while grabbed could lock you, should be fixed now

  • Big guy in kitchen's head hitbox tent to disappear is fixed now

  • Loading the game while wearing make-up dress being bugged is fixed now

  • White dress defence calculation not always working, should be fixed now

  • added new option: Render: 1x or 2x
    Which means you can render objects and characters at 480p instead of standard 240p.
    I'm not a fan of it honestly, but it's the maximum acceptable 3D object resolution increasement.
    Looks a bit like if the game was ported to Dreamcast or something but it still creates an illusion break between the backgrounds and the objects.
    Pre-rendered videos will look very nice though!

  • Also added a damage bonus on melee weapons when having the Gear Implants.

This should be the last update until October.
But you never know if something important breaks again... then I can't be stopped.

Have fun!

