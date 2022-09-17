 Skip to content

Grid Force - Mask of the Goddess update for 17 September 2022

9/17 ver2 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9537339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

#Forest of Kin Fix - Kin's rerun Pan facing wrong direction and fighting with you.
#Balanced difficulty of The Silver Mines
#Ascenso Mountain - Localization (Translation) Fixes Rerun
#Forest of Kin - Fixed Grid Conquer showing all the time in Valis rerun
#Ascenso Mountain - Pina Rerun was not playable
#Ascenso Mountain - Fixed Receiving always the Light Crest
#General fix - Required chars no longer break the game if removed from the squad

Changed files in this update

Depot 1379961
  • Loading history…
Depot 1379963
  • Loading history…
