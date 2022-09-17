#Forest of Kin Fix - Kin's rerun Pan facing wrong direction and fighting with you.
#Balanced difficulty of The Silver Mines
#Ascenso Mountain - Localization (Translation) Fixes Rerun
#Forest of Kin - Fixed Grid Conquer showing all the time in Valis rerun
#Ascenso Mountain - Pina Rerun was not playable
#Ascenso Mountain - Fixed Receiving always the Light Crest
#General fix - Required chars no longer break the game if removed from the squad
Grid Force - Mask of the Goddess update for 17 September 2022
9/17 ver2 update
#Forest of Kin Fix - Kin's rerun Pan facing wrong direction and fighting with you.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update