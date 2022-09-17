Patch Notes #5

Patch #5
Screenshot
small improvements
- When walking on roads, paths and floors, the player walks faster, making it easier to move around the map
- Furnace now melts copper ore into copper bars
- Seaside is now slightly larger, with more tree and animal spawn areas
- Adjusted Hardwood tree spawn, so it's easier to get hardwood!
BUGS FIXED
- Large chest not saving items correctly
- Industrial furnace impossible to create
- Hardwood trees were not spawning
---Bugs in Freezing Hills
- Animals disappearing after loading the game
---Bugs in the Fortress
- Puzzle being solved automatically when loading the save
- Map not working after unlocking
- Key chest not saving correctly, being able to open several times, taking several keys
- Heart after killing the Ancient Kingdom Guardian always appearing when loading the save even though it has already been collected
Crash when loading industrial furnace
and some more bugs...
Changed files in this update