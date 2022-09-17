 Skip to content

New Horizon update for 17 September 2022

Patch Notes #5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch #5
Screenshot
small improvements

  • When walking on roads, paths and floors, the player walks faster, making it easier to move around the map
  • Furnace now melts copper ore into copper bars
  • Seaside is now slightly larger, with more tree and animal spawn areas
  • Adjusted Hardwood tree spawn, so it's easier to get hardwood!

BUGS FIXED

  • Large chest not saving items correctly
  • Industrial furnace impossible to create
  • Hardwood trees were not spawning

---Bugs in Freezing Hills

  • Animals disappearing after loading the game

---Bugs in the Fortress

  • Puzzle being solved automatically when loading the save
  • Map not working after unlocking
  • Key chest not saving correctly, being able to open several times, taking several keys
  • Heart after killing the Ancient Kingdom Guardian always appearing when loading the save even though it has already been collected

Crash when loading industrial furnace

and some more bugs...

