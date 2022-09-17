Version 1.0.4r is Live!

Good morning, weekenders! This update targets a few rough spots in the final stages, addresses a few more softlocks and bugs, and makes the beginning of the Time Capsule sidequest easier to find for new players. Progress on the controller revamp is still ongoing, but if there are no major issues with it then we should have an update for it ready sometime next week.

The game should no longer softlock in the Main Menu after pressing Start Game if a corrupted savefile is encountered.

Fixed an issue where choosing a blank save file, backing out before selecting a character, and then selecting the same file in succession would begin a game with default settings (Lilac, Normal difficulty) without presenting the character select screen again.

Fixed the Auto framerate option targeting twice the screen refresh rate despite the game not supporting double Vsync.

Lowered the volume of Rifle Trooper's charge beams and Shell Growth's missiles.

Fixed incorrect vinyl IDs on the map screen for Sky Bridge and Lightning Tower.

Royal Palace

Leone should no longer provide an option to dine with Askal during the parts of the story where he is not present in the tavern, which was causing a softlock.

Gallery

Move the clear signs a bit higher to prevent Z fighting with the main signs.

Nalao Lake

Increased the hitbox of the Star Card for this stage to try and make softlocks less likely.

Paradise Prime

Florin's elemental charms and Healing Strike potion now cost 3 Gold Gems instead of 4. This price change has been carried over to the Classic mode shop as well.

Inversion Dynamo

Restructured the early upper path that leads to the first cutscene, in order to remove a section the player could potentially get permanently stuck in and to make it easier to understand that the player must backtrack for a bit before they can continue with the stage.

The layout of the upper path before the final checkpoint (with the teleporter maze) has been tightened to make it far less likely that players will travel in circles.

Merga

Supermoon knives and swords are now tagged as Metal and can be blocked with a Metal shield.

Lilith's petal blades and tornado funnel were mistakenly given each other's elements. The petals are now tagged as Wood and the tornado is now tagged as Metal, and they can be blocked with Wood and Metal shields respectively.

Time Capsule Sidequest