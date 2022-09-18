0918update

Fixed unintended behavior in the scenario select screen
Fixed a minor performance problem.
Fixed a bug when starting up on English version of Windows.
(If you start the game once in the English version and the display is not correct, please delete the save data)
BLACK SHEEP TOWN update for 18 September 2022
