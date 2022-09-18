0918update

 Skip to content

BLACK SHEEP TOWN update for 18 September 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9537293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed unintended behavior in the scenario select screen
Fixed a minor performance problem.
Fixed a bug when starting up on English version of Windows.
(If you start the game once in the English version and the display is not correct, please delete the save data)

