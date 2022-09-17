Project North America Part 1 Released

**

Artemishea - Version: 0.5.0.0

**

Added/Changes:

-Updated to UE 5.0.3 (fixes day and night audio issues)

-Added SFX Flies for body decay

-Added Drink/Eat button text

-Added death sound effects

-Cleaned up death and spawn transitions

-Added cycling in-game tips panel

-Added ability to carry offsprings/prey

-Added ability to take meat from bodies

-Removal of Aquatics and animals that don't exist in North America

-Removed Progression Gamemode

-Removed Primal Island

-Added Fish AI

-Added Fishing

-Added Blood spatter to bites

-Changed Grizzly bear sit animation

-Created a new map - Elira

-Added a option in game to enable or disable Lumen

-Added a keybind for picking up things

-Removed rabbit AI for now (All Carnivores can fish)

-Made night time more horrifying

-Added player count to players tab menu

Fixes:

-Fixed stuck undermap bug

-Fixed Elk stutter bug

-Fixed day and night audio not working

-Fixed footstep transitions not working correctly

-Fixed health being stuck on screen after death

-Fixed UI alignment problems

-Fixed being able to call while dead

-Fixed buggy and terrible looking underwater effects

-Network optimizations

-Performance optimizations

Upcoming:

-Adding Eagle back in as playable

-Adding Eagle Juvi skin

-Adding a bear threat stance

-Cleanup of Eagle movement code

-Adding Dens

Planned to come in later:

-Adding Eagle knock off ability

-Dieting

-Temperature

-Skin customization

As I'm sure most of you encountered, the terrible issue with UE5 and it's Lumen, Well no longer will there be a dedicated branch to switch over to disable lumen

you can now do that inside your settings, by default it is off, if your computer can handle the use of lumen then feel free to enable it in the settings panel

and with this new update the store front is being updated too to match PNA and the new game direction

Montana was placed on hold until a new map can be redeveloped for it as the current one can't be converted to world partition and the size is a bit extreme.

Some of the other features planned for PNA is on hold until part 1 of this update is polished off and stable and I receive more feedback on the current update.

Elira is going to be the main development footprint for the entire update, so Dieting, Temperature, etc. will all be test ran and polished off inside that map before

expanding to any other maps/options. PNA is not the only feature pack that will be developed, so Tigers, Leopards, Orcas, Lions etc. will have their own set of

feature packs, servers can enable what pack they want to use in their server options. Sandbox can use any of the animals. This update is to pull back the animal

count to properly redevelop everything and help be more stable and have a purpose, it's not realistic to have Tigers in a North American theme map. So as you can imagine

there will be a Jungle, Ocean, Mixed, Safari etc. As for the Ocean area I mentioned that will actually be a artic setting with creatures like polar bear, walrus,

penguins, orcas, sharks, sea lions etc. enjoy this first iteration and direction change there's a lot more to come

-opendix