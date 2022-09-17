Patch 0.12b

In the near future I want to make it possible to read the descriptions of already taken modifiers and items (abilities too, but this is more complicated and will probably be done later). For that I will have to change the format of all passive items and modifiers description a bit, it's quite a chore and in the next few days expect only small patches with bug fixes and balance.

Abilities:

Static field - nerf, damage is now minimal (but there is penetration), radius reduced, recharge between ticks increased. Levels now basically only increase radius.

Hammer - CD 3 -> 2. Damage 20 ->40 Bonus to damage at 2nd and 4th level: 6 -> 15.

Evolution for Fists.

Modifiers:

Sadism - Nerf.

Stun - Fixed a bug that caused the stun from this modifier to speed up the enemy.

Poison - More chance, but imposes 1, not 2 stacks (there was a bug).