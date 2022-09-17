Update Notes for Build 9.17.2022.2

-Fixed some minor music and ambience errors around the Ruins area

-Fixed some odd sorting/collision issues in the Orchard

-Updated Steamworks implementation to latest version (might improve Proton compatibility?)

-Fixed an issue with keys getting stuck "pressed" when Steam Overlay is opened

-Tweaked ending music to be slightly quieter as it was clipping when in-game volume was maxed

-Attempted mitigation for issue on some older mobile GPUs where panel symbols were not being drawn correctly