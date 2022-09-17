 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Taiji update for 17 September 2022

Update Notes for Build 9.17.2022.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9537177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed some minor music and ambience errors around the Ruins area
-Fixed some odd sorting/collision issues in the Orchard
-Updated Steamworks implementation to latest version (might improve Proton compatibility?)
-Fixed an issue with keys getting stuck "pressed" when Steam Overlay is opened
-Tweaked ending music to be slightly quieter as it was clipping when in-game volume was maxed
-Attempted mitigation for issue on some older mobile GPUs where panel symbols were not being drawn correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1141581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link