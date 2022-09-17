Update V0.28 : First Person View

You can now play the game in first person view, it's harder but funnier.
VR next ? maybe ...
Note : You need to reset your keys binding for thoose who have already launch the game
Minor improvements :
- Improved shot accuracy
- Add hurt face animation
- Increased crowd audio reaction distance
- Increased clinch speed animation
- Increased turn rate at high speed
Minor fixes :
- Female hair tail physics issue
- Blue goal net physics issues in Training Day map
If you have any issues please let me know : https://discord.gg/HUKjA2k5dq
Changed files in this update