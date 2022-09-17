 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Fair Play update for 17 September 2022

Update V0.28 : First Person View

Share · View all patches · Build 9537132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now play the game in first person view, it's harder but funnier.
VR next ? maybe ...
Note : You need to reset your keys binding for thoose who have already launch the game

Minor improvements :

  • Improved shot accuracy
  • Add hurt face animation
  • Increased crowd audio reaction distance
  • Increased clinch speed animation
  • Increased turn rate at high speed

Minor fixes :

  • Female hair tail physics issue
  • Blue goal net physics issues in Training Day map

If you have any issues please let me know : https://discord.gg/HUKjA2k5dq

Changed files in this update

Depot 1771182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link