Update V0.28 : First Person View

You can now play the game in first person view, it's harder but funnier.

VR next ? maybe ...

Note : You need to reset your keys binding for thoose who have already launch the game

Minor improvements :

Improved shot accuracy

Add hurt face animation

Increased crowd audio reaction distance

Increased clinch speed animation

Increased turn rate at high speed

Minor fixes :

Female hair tail physics issue

Blue goal net physics issues in Training Day map

If you have any issues please let me know : https://discord.gg/HUKjA2k5dq