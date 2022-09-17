Update note for 17th September.

Hi everyone,
I did a quick update of the Steam version!
Changes:
- Updated the server to the latest version. The AI will consume around twice less RAM.
- Fixed the GPU not being used! (Linux only)
That's all for this week!
See you.
