IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.1] New Regions, Useful QoLs Including Enchant Filter And More

Added : 11 new general quests! - you will get Tier 5 Town Materials as reward of some of the new quests!
Added : Region [Treant Darkforest] (You can now level Cartographer up to Lv 74) (Dungeons not included)
Added : Unique Equipment of Treant
Added : Pet Active Effects for Treant [Auto Expedition] [Auto Equip Corresponding Traps] [Auto Use Proficiency Scrolls] [Auto Rebirth Tier 3]
Added : Pet Passive Effects for Green/Purple Devilfish
Added : Background images for Devilfish/Treant
Added : Challenge Boss [Lady Emelda]
Added : World Ascension Accomplishments
Added : Mystic Arena Level Milestone (Lv 300+ Boss, Mystic Arena 6-7F)
Added : Expanded the level cap of some World Ascension upgrades
Added : Challenge [Solo] and [Handicap] now shows indicator when the current playing hero already cleared the challenge
Added : Debuff icons on monster's UI and in monster's tooltips
Added : Area Mission Milestone #425
Added : Toggle [Disable moving locked items by Purple Fox QoL] in Settings
Added : Toggle [Make Proficiency Scrolls use up to mastery (Lv 10) instead of max Lv] in Settings
Added : Epic Store Item [Purple Fox Mastery] in QoL 3
Added : Epic Store Item [Advanced Auto-Disassembling Equipment Enchantments Filter] in Ambition 2
Added : Expanded the purchase limit # of Epic Store Item [Equipment Inventory Slot + 10] [Equipment Weapon/Armor/Jewelry Slot + 1]
Balanced : Some monsters/pets stats
Balanced : Some quests reward
Fixed : When you use Proficiency Scrolls to an equipment in inventory with Purple Fox QoL ON, it behaved oddly
Fixed : Area Mission Milestone #200 [Reduces General Upgrade's cost by 25%] now works properly
Fixed : Improved game performance
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Hello everybody! Thank you very much as always for all of your support!
We are pleased to release a big update this time - a lot of new content including new regions, further town building levels, challenges, etc! Thanks to all of your great feedback, we keep improving the game more and more 😄
We also hope this patch will also improve the game performance related to game crash bugs. We are still working hard to improve it more, along with more and more new content! Please stay tuned for the future updates too!
Changed files in this update