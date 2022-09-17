IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.1] New Regions, Useful QoLs Including Enchant Filter And More

Added : 11 new general quests! - you will get Tier 5 Town Materials as reward of some of the new quests!

Added : Region [Treant Darkforest] (You can now level Cartographer up to Lv 74) (Dungeons not included)

Added : Unique Equipment of Treant

Added : Pet Active Effects for Treant [Auto Expedition] [Auto Equip Corresponding Traps] [Auto Use Proficiency Scrolls] [Auto Rebirth Tier 3]

Added : Pet Passive Effects for Green/Purple Devilfish

Added : Background images for Devilfish/Treant

Added : Challenge Boss [Lady Emelda]

Added : World Ascension Accomplishments

Added : Mystic Arena Level Milestone (Lv 300+ Boss, Mystic Arena 6-7F)

Added : Expanded the level cap of some World Ascension upgrades

Added : Challenge [Solo] and [Handicap] now shows indicator when the current playing hero already cleared the challenge

Added : Debuff icons on monster's UI and in monster's tooltips

Added : Area Mission Milestone #425

Added : Toggle [Disable moving locked items by Purple Fox QoL] in Settings

Added : Toggle [Make Proficiency Scrolls use up to mastery (Lv 10) instead of max Lv] in Settings

Added : Epic Store Item [Purple Fox Mastery] in QoL 3

Added : Epic Store Item [Advanced Auto-Disassembling Equipment Enchantments Filter] in Ambition 2

Added : Expanded the purchase limit # of Epic Store Item [Equipment Inventory Slot + 10] [Equipment Weapon/Armor/Jewelry Slot + 1]

Balanced : Some monsters/pets stats

Balanced : Some quests reward

Fixed : When you use Proficiency Scrolls to an equipment in inventory with Purple Fox QoL ON, it behaved oddly

Fixed : Area Mission Milestone #200 [Reduces General Upgrade's cost by 25%] now works properly

Fixed : Improved game performance

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Hello everybody! Thank you very much as always for all of your support!

We are pleased to release a big update this time - a lot of new content including new regions, further town building levels, challenges, etc! Thanks to all of your great feedback, we keep improving the game more and more 😄

We also hope this patch will also improve the game performance related to game crash bugs. We are still working hard to improve it more, along with more and more new content! Please stay tuned for the future updates too!