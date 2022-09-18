Major update v.1.01, Transition out of EA

Hey monkeys!

We have reached our last milestone and Divinia Chronicles: Relics of Gan-Ti has transitioned out of Early Access!!! ːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyːːsteamhappyː As usual, I will take you through all changes:

Added Voice-Over

We added the full dialogue voice over VO as well as the spell casting VO. It has been a great pleasure to work with our talented speakers and thank you so much for bringing our game to life! We have decided to go with “Emotions” or “Important Words” instead of “Full Script VO”, since this way the VO will fit perfectly for all languages. Also it allows the player to focus more easily on important context within the dialogues. Background Music will fade in and out during VO.

Reworked Ice magic, Combat Effects for "Burning" and "Freeze"

With the final update we reworked the magic spells from Mazu. ”Blizzard” now works as a AOE-spell and will freeze monsters in place, same goes for “Blade Storm”. Frozen monsters will burst if they die while being frozen. And finally, the fire spells from Vesta will add “burning” effect on the skin of monsters.

Endgame Minigames #1 and #2

After completing all Sidequests on Orio Beach, 2 Minigames are now available next to the camp site. Master your aiming and reflexes to claim the last 2 treasure chests in the game!. This completes the endgame, we will add further content based on player feedback.

Sword particle FX, new animations and final polish

Spoiler alert![spoiler]We reworked all boss fights to add additional combat moves if the boss drops below 50% health.[/spoiler] Added particle FX to all swords and final polish both for mechanical combat as well as to all levels. Added final polish on all NPC dialogue avatar pictures. Added new player animations such as when opening treasure chests and when standing idle. Made player movement smoother and added various emotion animations to the elemental god fairies. Enemy explosives now deal also friendly fire, which makes combat more realistic and fun. Main menu UI will finally scale properly for all resolutions. Added the setting options to turn off damage number display and music as requested by the community.

Can I help?

We are always looking for volunteers to help us localize the game! If you want to help out please drop me a message via our website or the community hub!

As usual you can find the full change-list in our community hub by clicking here.

Best,

Martin

//TeamMonkey