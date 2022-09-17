- Fake News now reduces Democracy.
- Fixed missing title text for policy income or cost history.
- Fixed rare crash bug when viewing some policy income or cost history.
- Fixed anomaly where voters in debt could donate negative amounts to a political party.
- Fix for big memory leak. Ooops.
Democracy 4 update for 17 September 2022
Memory leak fix, some balance changes and crash bug fix.
