 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Democracy 4 update for 17 September 2022

Memory leak fix, some balance changes and crash bug fix.

Share · View all patches · Build 9537067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fake News now reduces Democracy.
  2. Fixed missing title text for policy income or cost history.
  3. Fixed rare crash bug when viewing some policy income or cost history.
  4. Fixed anomaly where voters in debt could donate negative amounts to a political party.
  5. Fix for big memory leak. Ooops.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1410711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link