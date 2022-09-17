RAILROADS Online! - BETA BRANCH - 220917 - NEW Locomotive & car!

Share · View all patches · Build 9537057 · Last edited 17 September 2022 – 13:13:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

the new build 220917 in the beta branch has just been released!

Along with two bug fixes the new build features a brand new locomotive and car!

Changelog:

-firewood depot will use one wood only if all stacks have five or more empty slots

-fixed handcar colliding with 90° crossover

-added steam locomotive "Montezuma"

-added accompanying coach "Waycar"

Steam Locomotive: Denver & Rio Grande 2-4-0 "MONTEZUMA"

Including the two-axle tender, built in 1871



Denver, South Park & Pacific RR. "Waycar"

Just like the bobber caboose the waycar features an interactive oven and some small accommodation for your fellow railroaders!



Thank you very much for testing the beta-branch and for providing your feedback in the forum!

After everything is tested and stable in the beta branch the changes will be updated to the main branch.

Thanks and see you soon!