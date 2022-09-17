SpellRogue Playtest update 0.7.12



The illusionary Djinn prowls the deserts in search of magical artifacts.

For the last few weeks, we have been working on a system for showing your previous runs with details about your build. The system will not have your old runs, but all new runs will be added there which is accessible in the main menu.

We have also added new content in the form of spells & artifacts, and continued the work on graphics for Act 2 enemies.

In the coming weeks we are planning on designing and implementing systems for difficulty, a loadout redesign and other meta systems.

We hope you enjoy it.

Features

“Run History”: An overview of all previous runs.

Revamped the Victory/Defeat screen.

Content

Added 6 new Artifacts.

Added 24 new Spells (5 Arcane, 7 Earth, 5 Fire and 7 Water).

Balanced and tweaked a ton of Spells.

Rejigged and improved some Events.

Mechanics

Spell buffs can now have stacks and most have slightly different mechanics.

Locked more Relics to wizards where they are useful.

“Uses do not restore” spells now have the “Unrestorable” keyword, and can no longer regain charges in combat.

Weak is now always removed at the end of turn.

Graphics & UI

Added graphics for Shadowfire Twins, Desert Spirit, Magus & the Djinn.

Bug Fixes

Lowered Audio levels for Battle-intro/victory/defeat stingers.

Disabled ESC key closing the shop menu to avoid accidentally closing it.

Shadowfire Twins get stunned when they merge.

Life steal healing effects are now rounded up.

Fixed Root of the Forest’s status effect texts.

Dodge was redesigned slightly.

And many other undocumented changes...