Major update, new language and the DLC announcement

Hey there, travellers! Ukrainian localization has finally arrived!

In the last few months we worked hard to finish the first major update for The Knight of the Crimson Tower. That includes:

adding ukrainian language (pretty huge thing for us, both as devs and on a personal level);

fleshing out bits of the story (you may want to re-visit tKotCT soon);

updating some backgrounds (bigger, brighter, better!);

fixing typos and all that jazz.

But good news don't end there. We are happy to officially announce three short DLCs that will answer some questions of the main story and maybe raise some new ones. They won't be about Laura's adventures, but they will sure be worth your time. So stay tuned, for this mirror corridor still has some reflections to show you.