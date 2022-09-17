Sep 16th - The Running Deads

Share · View all patches · Build 9536974 · Last edited 17 September 2022 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The dimension shift has fused parts of underworld with the future of human world during the zombie apocalypse. So, the purgatory is now infested with human zombies! Help frail human survive in preparation the final episode of the famous tv-series and get yourself new survival weapons and animas!

There also are some important minor changes in this patches. From now on, all field items will be unusable during Blood Eclipse. You will aldo not be able to use the 'warp back to tower' during battle in OPW. All dungeon shops are also required the trade card. Lastly, Dungeon accessories are now usable with some minor effect change.

Patch Note v7.88

Added new special event campaign, The Running Dead, to Campaign Window.

Updated OPW’s Purgatory Zones with new event: Zombie Apocalypse.

Added new monster: Zombie Dead, Zombie Gal, Zombie Thug and Zombie Abomination.

Added new NPC: Survival Girl and Shotgun Girl.

Update Event shop with new event item: ZombieHead (drop from event creeps)



Added new Survival weapons for Amy, Iaron, Killjoy and Oyama

(STR+7 VIT+13 DEX+7 TAL+7 , Adds 23% chance to inflict 23% bleed.)



Added new The Running Dead conquests.

Reopened the event shop with new items.

Added new anima: SurvivalThug I-IV : Adds 5-20 DEX and increases inflicted bleed and cripple duration by 3-6s.



Added new anima: SurvivalMedic I-IV : Adds 5-20 VIT and block 30-60% bleed and cripple status.



Adjusted anima ability: TrollAspect I-IV : Add 5-20 STR and 30-60% protection against disarm, paralyze and stun.

Adjusted anima ability: WarpedLogic I-IV : Add 5-20 TAL and 30-60% protection against silence, sleep and nightmare.

Adjusted KirenAmulet - Accessory that gives 13s 6% hp regen when owner is hit. (23s cooldown)

Adjusted GabilAmulet - Accessory that gives 13s 23% phyUp and defDown when owner is hit. (23s cooldown)

Adjusted KunchornAmulet - Accessory that gives 13s barrier with hlg(130) hp when owner is hit. (23s cooldown)

Adjusted NakaAmulet - Accessory that inflict 13s aoe tal(23) venom when owner is hit. (23s cooldown)

Adjusted GarudaAmulet - Accessory that deal tal(130) thunder m.dmg to attacker when owner is hit. (23s cooldown)

Dungeon's Trade Card for collector shop is now required to access the shops outside of dungeon.

Players can no longer use field items durring Blood Eclipse.

Bleed status is now stackable.

-Players can now no longer use 'Return to Tower' option during Battle Mode in purgatory opw.