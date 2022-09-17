Update v1.0.6.0

Hello, adventurers!

We have a new update with some fixes and changes. Our plan to release the big update is still up and it should come anytime in the last week of September. Thanks again for all the feedback.

News

Players can now drop Coins (from your inventory, you can select the Coins and the amount to drop);

Added radius for Sprinklers (players will be able to see how far it can water crops);

Added “Auto Save” option to the game options menu. Players can enable and, in case there is a disconnection, the game will auto save (for the player that has this option enabled).

Changes

Changed button colors for the inventory (and the new Coin window);

Fishing now receives double XP (catching fish or using aquatic traps).

Fixes

Fixed item repair, where players could repair buckets and other items with water (and then replenish water);

Fixed audio for buttons in some of the in game windows (like the inventory buttons);

Fixed potential problem in final quest for multiplayer (where the bridge could still be locked);

Fixed wrong item drop UI (texts were not scaling well);

Fixed tourists showing up during creation mode for the vacancy houses.

All the best.