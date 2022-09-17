125M viability (sort of)

With this patch, those who don't have a GPU with enough VRAM and don't want to get a cloud generation subscription can have a slightly "less bad" gameplay experience than before. The 125M model has been tested more extensively with event checks and prompt engineering to work as intended at least some of the time.
Full list of changes:
- Autodetection of GPU and VRAM, only on the first run of the game since this update. If not enough VRAM is detected, the text generation will be set as 125M and image generation set to Wombo.
- Improved 125M model’s detection of equipment type and consumables
- Improved 125M model’s generation of entity names and item names. Item names are now at least sometimes reasonable.
- Reinstated “location change” event. The player is now prompted whether to go there, so you can dismiss it if you want. The location will spawn as a sibling location, so you have to go “up one level” to see your original place.
- Fixed stable diffusion bug where it would crash for certain characters
- Edit details and redo image now available for abilities too
Changed files in this update