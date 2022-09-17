 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Floor44 update for 17 September 2022

0.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9536892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Combat system improved, now you can hold your attack
Changed Suspicious Potion name to Potion of Invisibility and modified its instruction
Fixed some bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link