Combat system improved, now you can hold your attack
Changed Suspicious Potion name to Potion of Invisibility and modified its instruction
Fixed some bugs
Floor44 update for 17 September 2022
0.4.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Combat system improved, now you can hold your attack
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update