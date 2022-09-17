 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 17 September 2022

Update, Version 20220917

Share · View all patches · Build 9536878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content############
[Abandoned Mine]Added item drop list for Pukwuwablin
[Abandoned Mine]Depending on the main story progress, the cave-in in the north part of the 3rd area may or may not be cleaned.
[Abandoned Mine]Added more junk piles in the 3rd area.
[Abandoned Mine]Added more decorations in the 3rd area.
[Abandoned Mine]Adjusted the spawn areas of Pukwuwablins. They are now a bit far away from junk piles.
##########Steam##############
Upgraded the free demo version's Steam cloud space to match the main game version's cloud space size.
But, I have no idea why anyone will need that much space as Steam does not allow the demo version to use the Steam Workshop.
简体中文
##########Content############
【废弃矿洞】普库瓦哥布林的物品掉落列表
【废弃矿洞】第三个区域北部的塌方区域会根据主线剧情决定其是否已经被清理干净了。
【废弃矿洞】在第三个区域加入了更多可以挖掘的垃圾堆。
【废弃矿洞】在第三个区域加入了更多的装饰物。
【废弃矿洞】调整了普库瓦哥布林的生成位置。它们现在会和垃圾堆保持有一定的距离。
##########Steam##############
升级了免费试用版的Steam云端存储空间，现在它和正式版的空间一样大了。
但是，我并不知道为什么有人会用那么大的空间。毕竟Steam并不允许免费试用版使用创意工坊。

