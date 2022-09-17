 Skip to content

Termalloc update for 17 September 2022

Patch (2022. 9. 17.)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New appearance and animation:
Floor color is now dark blue.
Guards look more human-like.
Bullets are more visible.
New 'Coin' feature: collect coin to upgrade your weapon.

And small difficulty modification.

