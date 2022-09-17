Update 0.9 finally arrives

This Update was bound to release a couple of days ago, but it took a lot of testing and balancing to get the new upgrades and the new enemy right.

Also the difficulty and bosses where a bit tweaked, so expect a better experience on HARD and EXTREME mode.

Version 0.9

Major Changes

New Enemy Shapes

New Special Enemy

New Upgrade Type: Homing Shots

New Special Upgrade: Waveclear and Returner

Friendman starts with even bigger balls now (why are you laughing?)

Minor Changes

Various Bug Fixes

Buff of the Gold Tiles and for Cubi (More XP from Gold Tiles)

Rebalance of range you get from Explosive Upgrades

Rebalance of the chance you get for specific projectiles

New Algorithm for projectile size upgrades

There is no upper ceiling for projectile size (this one is for you @Olexa)

New Tooltips for Enemy Level, Challenge Rating and Tokens earned in the HUD

HUD and tooltips are now visible when you choose a new upgrade

Game speeds up once all enemies are dead (thx for the suggestion @ClippedShots)

Game Speed goes back to normal once a new turn starts, which prevents the fast forward bug in boss fights

Check out the various Youtube videos of Novi Cube out there!

There is amazing content by fantastic content creators out there:

Ultra C: &

Clipped Shots: &

Olexa: &

Never Nathaniel:

Sampstra Games: