SPELLMASTER: THE SAGA Update v. 0.8.5.5

Hello, Spellbinders,

You're going to love today's news! Spellmaster has yet another portion of new content and additional localizations to enable players from Hungary and Poland to enjoy the game and its story in their native languages.

A brand new skill and a whole new game mechanic have been added, along with additional sidequests and items that accompany them. But enough talk, let's explore Spellmaster and have some fun with new features.

Changelog:

Content

Brand new skill - Blacksmithing.

Brand new mechanics - Weapon crafting

New types of weapons

New side-quests, Blacksmithing

Updates

Hungarian (HU) localization added

Polish (PL) localization added

Fixes

Players unable to complete cursed village quests after killing all zombies fixed

Please join our Discord server if you would like to chat and dont forget to leave your feedback on Steam forums and reviews!