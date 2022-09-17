 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SpellMaster: The Saga update for 17 September 2022

SPELLMASTER: THE SAGA Update v. 0.8.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9536800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Spellbinders,

You're going to love today's news! Spellmaster has yet another portion of new content and additional localizations to enable players from Hungary and Poland to enjoy the game and its story in their native languages.

A brand new skill and a whole new game mechanic have been added, along with additional sidequests and items that accompany them. But enough talk, let's explore Spellmaster and have some fun with new features.

Changelog:

Content

  • Brand new skill - Blacksmithing.
  • Brand new mechanics - Weapon crafting
  • New types of weapons
  • New side-quests, Blacksmithing

Updates

  • Hungarian (HU) localization added
  • Polish (PL) localization added

Fixes

  • Players unable to complete cursed village quests after killing all zombies fixed

Please join our Discord server if you would like to chat and dont forget to leave your feedback on Steam forums and reviews!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1247101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link