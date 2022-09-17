Valor 1.5.0: Rebecca

Rebecca

A new gladiator has joined the team. Rebecca features high speed shoot em up gameplay, bringing her skills from Sector 92 and Neonwave City to the game.

Pew pew!

Rebecca was born and raised in Neonwave City. Her parents were part of The Revaton 7, an organization that ruled most of the city. Eventually, Jake Castillo took over and the family had to flee, seeking refuge in Spark. Spark's citizens aren't known for being very welcoming towards citizens from "lesser" origins, so their Order Keepers stormed Rebecca's safehouse.

While her parents managed to escape, Rebecca was caught. She was transferred to Revaton's largest prison, Sector 92. Inside, she learned both combat and technical skills from her fellow prisoners, eventually escaping Sector 92, and starting a new life as a Gladiator.

Balance

Rewards

The Training Grounds are a great way of getting more experience. While that's not a bad thing, it removes some incentive from playing higher level zones (if you are a high enough level). To combat that, the experience and gold rewards have been adjusted as follows:

The Training Grounds: -20%

-20% Taikaan Jungle: no change

no change Neonwave City: +20%

+20% Castle Sanguine: +40%

+40% The Tinker District: +60%

In addition, exp rewards on defeat have been slightly increased.

Krogar

Competence score reduction multiplier: 50% -> 35%

To clarify, this means Krogar will lose fewer points when getting hit in the Competence gamemode.

Affixes

Blizzard: effectiveness reduced by +- 15%

Blizzard: now also increases maximum movement speed by 15% per stack, which should improve the feeling of slowness

The Gift pickup time: 10 seconds, decreased by Affix Amount -> always 10 seconds

The Gift cooldown: 12 / Affix Amount -> 13 - Affix Amount, minimum 5

Evolution

Aperitive: damage against bosses reduced from 255% to 10%

Taikaan Jungle

Spitleaf grow time: 8 seconds -> 10 seconds

8 seconds -> 10 seconds Vol'kur Shield on Novice Difficulty: 50% damage blocked -> 40% damage blocked

Castle Sanguine

Catherine Sanguine Possession damage per potion consumed on Novice Difficulty: 3 -> 2

Competence

Score reduction upon taking damage is now capped at a percentage of the total score:

Novice: 10%

10% Brawler: 15%

15% Warrior: 20%

20% Vanquisher: 25%

25% Gladiator: 35%

Other stuff

Killing bosses now always removes the Nerve Agent debuff

Reanimated skeletons from bosses now have reduced stats

Victory/defeat text

Ember's Dragon breath now casts light on the environment (only on high quality settings)

Slightly changed how glory is calculated. Glory is now the sum of all your records, instead of the sum of the highest level-value for any gladiator. After this change, you might have a little more glory if you play different gladiators at a high level, but never less glory than before.

Your glory per level is also displayed under the button for every level.

You can now disable ability tooltips ingame so you don't accidentally hover over them, under Settings > Gameplay > Ingame Ability Tooltips

Performance improvements on all aimed abilities

Rendering performance improvements

Performance improvements on enemy unit logic

Performance improvements in the menu

Two more orb evolutions

You can now choose to show your own healthbar above you character's head, under Settings > Gameplay > Player Healthbar

Weapon effects are now also listed along their respective gadgets

New achievement for 5 Gladiators at level X, achievements now have pages!

Ranks refresh much faster than before, so there will be less confusion about your current rank

In addition, you'll be able to see how your rank improved after each run!

Improved ingame UI scaling on high-resolution devices

Ability strength is now properly reflected in ability tooltips. Actual damage remains unchanged.

Reduced visibility of plants in the jungle to improve visibility of enemies

Bugfixes