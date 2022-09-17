 Skip to content

Hellish Quart update for 17 September 2022

Update 2022.09.17.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2022.09.17.0

FIX:

  • Fixed resetting the training mode score if Rematch is pressed

TWEAK:

  • The fight break after scoring a hit in training mode is reduced to 2.4s

NEW:

  • Added a manual Set Target FPS override in Graphics Options, that will override the auto detection settings. This is for supporting cases where the player has multiple monitors with different refresh rates each, and the game detects just the primary monitor's refresh rate, while you want to actually play on the second monitor, or through Steam Link on your TV, etc.

