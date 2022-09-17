Update 17th September 2022

This is a balance and feature update.
Blocks can now be planted in water supporting water based constructions. Water bases can be particularly useful at night-time to protect against fire demons, As water is the only thing that can kill them.
Resources for coal ,wood and stone have been reduced for higher levels.
The gap between experience levels increases by 1% after each new level, this has been stopped once the level is above 150.
Any feedback on the balance of the game is welcome.
