Repetendium Update 8ish - 17th September 2022

Quick patch to address a couple crashes and balance issues, alot of these changes were applied previously to this patch but not announced here.

Changes

Temporary buff orbs now have a chance to spawn when mining or killing enemies

You now gain on perk reroll every 5 levels

New special perk - Double the duration of buff orbs

New special perk - Upon taking damage retaliate by firing a blast of shots around yourself

New special perk - You can no longer dash, but will automatically nullify any damage taken using a dash charge

New special perk - Gain 1 perk reroll every level instead of every 5 levels

Lowered enemy hitpoints across the board by ~25%

Increased enemy hitpoint scaling ~20% (should effectively make the enemies easier at first while still letting them get sufficiently tough later on)

Buffed Blaster Grinder mod damage 100% to make up for lack of range

You now dash based off your last movement direction