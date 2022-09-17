Repetendium Update 8ish - 17th September 2022

Update 8ish - 17th September
Quick patch to address a couple crashes and balance issues, alot of these changes were applied previously to this patch but not announced here.
Changes
-
Temporary buff orbs now have a chance to spawn when mining or killing enemies
-
You now gain on perk reroll every 5 levels
-
New special perk - Double the duration of buff orbs
-
New special perk - Upon taking damage retaliate by firing a blast of shots around yourself
-
New special perk - You can no longer dash, but will automatically nullify any damage taken using a dash charge
-
New special perk - Gain 1 perk reroll every level instead of every 5 levels
-
Lowered enemy hitpoints across the board by ~25%
-
Increased enemy hitpoint scaling ~20% (should effectively make the enemies easier at first while still letting them get sufficiently tough later on)
-
Buffed Blaster Grinder mod damage 100% to make up for lack of range
-
You now dash based off your last movement direction
-
Game pauses if you click outside the game window
Bug Fixes
- Fixed gamepad vibrating while using mouse/keyboard input
- Hopefully fixed crash relating to boss homing attacks
Changed files in this update