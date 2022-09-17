 Skip to content

Repetendium Playtest update for 17 September 2022

Repetendium Update 8ish - 17th September 2022

Update 8ish - 17th September

Quick patch to address a couple crashes and balance issues, alot of these changes were applied previously to this patch but not announced here.

Changes

  • Temporary buff orbs now have a chance to spawn when mining or killing enemies

  • You now gain on perk reroll every 5 levels

  • New special perk - Double the duration of buff orbs

  • New special perk - Upon taking damage retaliate by firing a blast of shots around yourself

  • New special perk - You can no longer dash, but will automatically nullify any damage taken using a dash charge

  • New special perk - Gain 1 perk reroll every level instead of every 5 levels

  • Lowered enemy hitpoints across the board by ~25%

  • Increased enemy hitpoint scaling ~20% (should effectively make the enemies easier at first while still letting them get sufficiently tough later on)

  • Buffed Blaster Grinder mod damage 100% to make up for lack of range

  • You now dash based off your last movement direction

  • Game pauses if you click outside the game window

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed gamepad vibrating while using mouse/keyboard input
  • Hopefully fixed crash relating to boss homing attacks

