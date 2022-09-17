#Ascenso - fixed presence variable
#The Burg Fix - Deedra rerun wasn't not starting.
#Forest of Kin Fix - Spawning tile for dialogue in Elu's Rerun
#Fix Pai name during a conversation in Tohora
#Fixed final stage variables that forced an ending
#Forest of Kin Fix - During Valis Rerun Pan wasn't being remove from the grid.
#Adding - Map stage icons
#Forest of Kin Fix - Narrow Swamps Rerun Fixing blocking character after wave 3
#Forest of Kin Fix - Seke's Rerun was unplayable now is fix
#Fix on squad position setup
Grid Force - Mask of the Goddess update for 17 September 2022
0917 update
