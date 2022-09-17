 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Minesweeper Ultimate update for 17 September 2022

1.11 - UI Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9536643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've made a slight adjustment to the default colour scheme.
The colours for 'hint' squares are now a little deeper, with the intention of making the game easier on the eyes.
Let me know how you find it!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1736631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link