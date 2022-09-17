I've made a slight adjustment to the default colour scheme.
The colours for 'hint' squares are now a little deeper, with the intention of making the game easier on the eyes.
Let me know how you find it!
Minesweeper Ultimate update for 17 September 2022
1.11 - UI Update
I've made a slight adjustment to the default colour scheme.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update