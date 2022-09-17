 Skip to content

Thrive update for 17 September 2022

0.5.10 Release Candidate now available

A new release is soon here so it is time to do the customary pre-release testing. Some of the major features if you decide to test this will be the timed reproduction system, auto-evo exploring tool and various fixes and tweaks in a bunch of places.

The release candidate can be accessed by switching to the "beta" branch for Thrive in the game properties on Steam. Feel free to provide feedback about any new issues you experience with the new version and we'll try to fix as many problems before the release as possible. You can leave feedback either in the comments here or on the dedicated feedback thread on our forums.

