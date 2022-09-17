The update 0.9.8 is now LIVE!

Salute, Paladins

We are happy to announce that Stones Keeper: King Aurelius received a localization update today. The Hungarian and Polish translations have been added so that even more players can enjoy this free prequel to the Stones Keeper full game. Which, by the way was released quite recently.

In addition, playing King Aurelius before playing Stones Keeper will allow you to dive deeper into the story and lore of the game, as they are intertwined, and Stones Keeper picks up where King Aurelius left off.

Changelog:

Hungarian (HU) localization added

Polish (PL) localization added

Added visual effects when you hit a target

