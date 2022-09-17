 Skip to content

Stones Keeper: King Aurelius update for 17 September 2022

The update 0.9.8 is now LIVE!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Salute, Paladins

We are happy to announce that Stones Keeper: King Aurelius received a localization update today. The Hungarian and Polish translations have been added so that even more players can enjoy this free prequel to the Stones Keeper full game. Which, by the way was released quite recently.

In addition, playing King Aurelius before playing Stones Keeper will allow you to dive deeper into the story and lore of the game, as they are intertwined, and Stones Keeper picks up where King Aurelius left off.

Changelog:

  • Hungarian (HU) localization added
  • Polish (PL) localization added
  • Added visual effects when you hit a target

You are very welcome to join our Discord server to discuss more about the game. Don't worry if you don't have anything specific to talk about just yet! Join anyway! Also, please don't forget to leave a review of the full game once you're done playing, it really helps us bring more updates.

