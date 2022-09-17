September 2022 Patch!

Hi, sweetie pieeee! Reina here. Today we finally released a patch that makes Nigelopia Mini Mix faster, smarter and better! Here’s some stuff it doeses!

Ups the movement speed for Nigel, Reina and Shauna

As girls, changes the way Butt Smashing Works so you can keep your speed and momentum better when you do it, which makes the gameplay more fun and should’ve been there in the first place lol

Adds “end game” to the options menus. You can now exit the game from in the game! Imagine that!

Compresses the game’s content so it takes up much less space!

Makes changes to some backgrounds to make ‘em more seamless

Fixes the Scarlet Achievement so it works as intended!

Adds another cool afterimage to the person you’re playing as when you have them do a Dark Dash

For the optional Fart Mode fans: Adds extra fart noises lmao!