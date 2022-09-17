September 2022 Patch!

Hi, sweetie pieeee! Reina here. Today we finally released a patch that makes Nigelopia Mini Mix faster, smarter and better! Here’s some stuff it doeses!
-
Ups the movement speed for Nigel, Reina and Shauna
-
As girls, changes the way Butt Smashing Works so you can keep your speed and momentum better when you do it, which makes the gameplay more fun and should’ve been there in the first place lol
-
Adds “end game” to the options menus. You can now exit the game from in the game! Imagine that!
-
Compresses the game’s content so it takes up much less space!
-
Makes changes to some backgrounds to make ‘em more seamless
-
Fixes the Scarlet Achievement so it works as intended!
-
Adds another cool afterimage to the person you’re playing as when you have them do a Dark Dash
-
For the optional Fart Mode fans: Adds extra fart noises lmao!
-
Makes many other little changes under the hood to enhance your experience in our strange world!
Cool! Thanks for supporting our work, Player-Poo! Follow us on DeviantArt for constant updates on our lives and developments! That’s the only site in the world where a mind like mine might be able to be handled!
- Reinie-Bunzzz
Changed files in this update