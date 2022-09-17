 Skip to content

CyberBlocker Complete Edition Playtest update for 17 September 2022

9/17 Update

Build 9536483 · Last edited by Wendy

Ver 0.9.9c ボールの色を変更できる項目を増やしました。

間もなくプレイテストは終了します。
プレイテストへのご協力ありがとうございました！

Ver 0.9.9c More items to change the color of the ball.

The playtest will end soon.
Thank you for your cooperation in the playtest!

