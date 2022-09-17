- Modified the position of the confirmation and cancel keys of the controller. Sorry for the inconvenience!
- The controller key names are now the same as the XBOX controller key.
- Fixed the wrong performance of some BOSS on some computer configurations.
- More kinds of window sizes are supported in the Options.
- Fixed some wrong play logic of some sound effects.
- More keyboard keys are now be supported as custom keys.
- Fixed the wrong performance when No.02 launching a shooting ExAttack on a wall.
8: Fixed some wrong character state.
Super Alloy Ranger update for 17 September 2022
V1.00202209172000 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
