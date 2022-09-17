 Skip to content

Super Alloy Ranger update for 17 September 2022

V1.00202209172000 update

  1. Modified the position of the confirmation and cancel keys of the controller. Sorry for the inconvenience!
  2. The controller key names are now the same as the XBOX controller key.
  3. Fixed the wrong performance of some BOSS on some computer configurations.
  4. More kinds of window sizes are supported in the Options.
  5. Fixed some wrong play logic of some sound effects.
  6. More keyboard keys are now be supported as custom keys.
  7. Fixed the wrong performance when No.02 launching a shooting ExAttack on a wall.
    8: Fixed some wrong character state.

