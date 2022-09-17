V1.05 - Patch Notes

Hi everyone! Thank you for buying and playing our indie horror game Agonize.

Here are some small changes and fixes from some bugs that we have seen within the community:

Revive bug (Not allowing revive)

Starting loading screen Loop (Not allowing people to leave the loading screen)

Ghost collider bug (Players not being able to walk through ghost players leading to a invisible wall)

Quick note that the game is very graphic intense and is known to have low fps and causing crashes if not enough vram. For now, make sure to lower your settings before entering the game to prevent any crashes if happening and improving your fps, as well as disabled rain particles. This will be looked into for the future to help improve fps for lower spec computers and will let you know in a future update.

Again, thank you all for supporting us and we look forward to creating a community for Agonize.