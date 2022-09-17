 Skip to content

Shadowforge update for 17 September 2022

Patch 8.2.1

Patch 8.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made lasso edit mode be able to move rotated and/or scaled parts without it resetting the part to it's real shape.

Please read the documents about lassoing to understand how it works.

