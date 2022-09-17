2022.9.17update

・Only the face can be changed on the character making screen.

・Provisional implementation of some suggested commands for military commander play

・Increased the recovery of soldiers' physical strength when staying at the base.

・There is no upper limit to the governor proficiency level when playing a warlord.

・If your base has less than 1000 troops and zero morale when attacked by the CPU

At the moment of sortieing, it disappears, and the unit becomes the "Oda clan (faction number is 0) troop strength 0" unit.

Fixed bugs

・Fixed a bug where the game occasionally crashed (or stopped) when executing ability growth.

・When omitting battles with miscellaneous soldiers in a battle, the miscellaneous soldiers will cooperate with the commander's troops,

Fixed a bug where the battle with the commander unit was omitted in some cases

[important]

・It may not be compatible with the previous data due to the increased number of variables to be saved.