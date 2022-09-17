 Skip to content

Void Scrappers Prologue update for 17 September 2022

Rerolls?

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Option added to reject scrap ups, receiving a 50% scrap refund
  • Ultimate Hull Deflector, Trailing Droid and Tactical Nuke now destroy enemy projectiles

Oh, and if you missed the previous announcement... There are LASERS now too!

Changed files in this update

