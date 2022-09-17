- Unlockable Feature - Endless Mode (changed from Victory Laps): After beating the final boss, a second trophy appears. Interacting with it starts endless mode in which you face infinite waves of increasingly powerful enemies from any arena until you inevitably perish. See how far your build can take you!
- Fixed bug where poison trails/puddles were being drawn under the clock face in the Clock Room, making them invisible to the player.
Neophyte update for 17 September 2022
Beta - v0.0.20d Patch Notes
