- Add dietary pie chart to the clade diagram and sat map views.
- Fix teleporting pounce bug
- Fix liedownanddie micronap loop
- Fix a multithreaded related crash
- Fix creatures able to target locations beyond fences when running
- Fix creature thumbnail stretching in export creature screen
- Fix rovers being able to target creatures in the nursery
- Possibly fix creatures escaping the nursery
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 17 September 2022
0.14.1.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Windows Depot Depot 774542
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Linux Depot Depot 774543
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Mac Depot Depot 774544
