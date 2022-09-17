 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 17 September 2022

0.14.1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9536062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add dietary pie chart to the clade diagram and sat map views.
  • Fix teleporting pounce bug
  • Fix liedownanddie micronap loop
  • Fix a multithreaded related crash
  • Fix creatures able to target locations beyond fences when running
  • Fix creature thumbnail stretching in export creature screen
  • Fix rovers being able to target creatures in the nursery
  • Possibly fix creatures escaping the nursery

Changed files in this update

Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Windows Depot Depot 774542
  • Loading history…
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Linux Depot Depot 774543
  • Loading history…
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Mac Depot Depot 774544
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link