- Added the option to adjust the size of minimap
- Added the configuration type for Controllers
- Fixed several issues within levels
- Fixed the issue that caused some missing conversations
- Now you could observe the level through RS on controller
- Faster Recover animation for landing
妖刀退魔忍 update for 17 September 2022
Ver.1.01（2022.9.17）
Patchnotes via Steam Community
