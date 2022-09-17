 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

妖刀退魔忍 update for 17 September 2022

Ver.1.01（2022.9.17）

Share · View all patches · Build 9536033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added the option to adjust the size of minimap
  2. Added the configuration type for Controllers
  3. Fixed several issues within levels
  4. Fixed the issue that caused some missing conversations
  5. Now you could observe the level through RS on controller
  6. Faster Recover animation for landing

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link