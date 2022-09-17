Patch 1.0.6

Major:
- Changed the stash page layout in preparation for new types of stash pages.
The page list is scrollable by holding and dragging, and you can open the page menu for quick page selection
Minor:
- Fixed the white notification dot for season progress
- Fixed the progress bar for opals in bank
- Fixed the 24h free skill mastery reset timer
- Fixed assigning passive skills that are currently active to training slots
- Fixed idol of experience buff not being applied correctly in some cases
- Fixed floating damage numbers still appearing from minions even if turned off
- Fixed an issue with some dropped items that could require a level higher than the player
- Fixed the precision of some boss attacks that were larger than the visual indicator
- Fixed Mixology: The usage of attack speed potion when using Smart Potion mastery wasn't triggered correctly
- Added a summary of all season rewards in the season window
- Mixology Auto Potion has +0.1 seconds increased cooldown, allowing it to trigger correctly in time after a potion has been used and expired
- Added Scroll of Total regret to item filter types
- There's now a 2 second delay before spawning the Town Portal after defeating Odr
- Improved hitboxes for boss attacks
- Added buttons that link to the Wiki and Discord in the pause menu
- Reduced the effect of Elemental resistance Curse from monsters, it now reduces resistances by a flat -3% per world area (tier), instead of 30% less (multiplicative)
For example, at world 10-1 your resistances would be reduced by 30% while cursed
- Added a red overlay effect that starts showing once you reach 30% health and becomes increasingly intense as you approach 0 life
