白马非马 update for 17 September 2022

2022/9/17 更新修复及调整

17 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

√1、添加-侠客堂空间石一系出售（每半个月刷新）

√1、调整-可自由设置灵植灵兽突破（自动or手动）

√1、修复-各类道具无法放置在房子里
√2、修复-移星器等显示增幅灵气浓度文本错误
√3、修复-万界幻空消耗灵石文本显示错误

官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）

