-Added zone 5 boss second phase
-Updated zone 5 boss phase 1 attack behaviours
-Removed element change stats bonus on weapons
-Reduced elemental enhancemnts combo requirements
-Decreased fabao's damage scale ratio
-Removed all technique prerequisites for ultra sword formation, updated the amount of spirit required to generate extra swords
-Adjusted body talent bonus values
-Fixed a bug where fabaos are dealing 10x damage
-Fixed a bug where cliff encounter does not spawn rewards
-Fixed a bug where under certain circumstances Mysterious Sword Technique(fabao) can not trigger Enhanced Sword Technique combo effect
-Removed colliders on door indicators
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 17 September 2022
Update Notes for Sep 17
