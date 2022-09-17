Update Notes for Sep 17

-Added zone 5 boss second phase

-Updated zone 5 boss phase 1 attack behaviours

-Removed element change stats bonus on weapons

-Reduced elemental enhancemnts combo requirements

-Decreased fabao's damage scale ratio

-Removed all technique prerequisites for ultra sword formation, updated the amount of spirit required to generate extra swords

-Adjusted body talent bonus values

-Fixed a bug where fabaos are dealing 10x damage

-Fixed a bug where cliff encounter does not spawn rewards

-Fixed a bug where under certain circumstances Mysterious Sword Technique(fabao) can not trigger Enhanced Sword Technique combo effect

-Removed colliders on door indicators