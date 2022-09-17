Dracula Enters The Terrordrome!! -- Terrordrome - ROTL Update 17

The big bad is here Dracula has stepped in to the Terrordrome, he is now selectable on the character selection screen, two new stages are now selectable , this update also includes some major changes to gameplay along with other fixes/changes.

New Content

New Character Added : Dracula has been added to the playable roster, here is his bio :

Also known as “the son of the dragon” Dracula is the leader of a secret and powerful family of vampires. They sit at the head of a shadowy empire and act as the world’s ruling class. They rule and manipulate governments and media outlets throughout their many corporations and secret network to serve their evil agenda: dumb down the masses and feed off of their energy and fears. They promote fear and finance war everywhere on Earth through mass hypnosis. The top executives of this are vampires while their minions are mind controlled humans. Needless to say you don’t get to the top without making a few enemies in the process.

New Stage Added: Abandon Amusement Park has been added to the game as a selectable stage.

New Stage Added: Hidden Forest has been added to the game as a selectable stage.

New Color 4 Added for Mr. Hyde: Color 4 on Skin 2 for Mr. Hyde shows him in default colors

General Changes/Fixes

Fixed an issue on start up that would produce an error message that would say an Overlay dll is missing.

Optimizations have been made to all graphics options this should allow for a boost in FPS on most systems.

There is no longer a long load time before getting to the main menu.

Updates to the input system have been made this may fix a potential issue not allowing certain moves to execute properly.

Adjustments have been made to lighting for stages and characters.

New option added to Training Mode within opponent options to fight the AI within this mode.

Changes to the button icons within Training Mode to have more readability.

Sasquatch face animations have been improved. Sasquatch Close Unleashed and Death Sentences have new camera animations.

Gameplay System Changes

A new meter has been added to the game, this meter is used to break out of your opponents combos with the new combo break. This meter fills passively, little when being hit, and a lot more when dodging attacks. Matches start with the meter being full.

Air Recovery and Ground Recovery have been changed to a standard Combo break resetting characters to neutral. You can use this move on the first hit of an opponents combo, this move is disabled when hit during recovery frames of the attack you previously did, also known as a punish.

Changes to the in game GUI, new break gauge is at the top near the timer, while the Unleashed and helper icons are at the bottom.

Ground Recovery is now used as a Counter to Combo Break this can be triggered by using the Dodge button at the end of most combo string hits. If you predict correctly you can continue your combo, But if you fail this leaves you in a punishable situation.

Most reactions on combo strings have been changed to allowed for better contact with the opponent.

Certain moves now have more hit stop to male these moves feel more impactful. This also allows better cancel timing for certain moves.

Character Gameplay Changes

Frankenstein

His Standing Strong no longer knocks the opponent down instead it now does a stagger back. This move also no longer hits knocked down opponents.

Both his Normal and EX version of Charged Shoulder now starts 4 frames faster. This gives him a better tool for getting in on the opponent, you can still cancel from this running change to the following moves : Aftershock, Hammer Swing, EX versions of these moves and also Close Unleashed.

The start of the normal Aftershock no longer hits a grounded opponent, this is still possible with the EX version.

Sasquatch

Sasquatch can once again cancel to his EX stomp from the second hit of his P M P combo string.

Alex Van Helsing

When using EX Kangaroo Kick (bomb version) the bomb is now blockable. This was previously unblockable.

You can now cancel from Shotgun to Far Unleashed (Green Sun) by buffering the input.

Neverman

You can now cancel Crouch Strong in to this EX Teleport for a more stylish follow up within combos.

Within the normal version of Suitcase Spikes you can buffer cancel to his Far Unleashed (void blast).

Bloody Mary

Mary now returns to the other side of the opponent faster within her normal ground teleport, this will allow more time to follow up within a combo.

The clone within Mary's EX Teleport spawns closer to the opponent allowing for easier follow up within combos.

Mirror Reflect can be buffer canceled to Far Unleashed (shard blast)

Mary can now properly cancel her Air kick to air teleport.

T .H .I. S

Using Balloon Hatch after M M string is now a true combo extension, a dash cancel is no longer required.

THIS can now buffer cancel from Spitting Ball to his Far Unleashed (Acid Shower), this allows for a nice OTG follow up.

Mr. Hyde

Fixed an issue within the animation timings of his command grab.

Stand strong now causes a stagger back instead of a knockdown, there is a small window to follow up with another attack. This gives him a stand overhead combo starter.

Hyde can now cancel directly to his Headbutt when preforming his Taunt Walk and the EX version. This move no longer knocks the opponent down and now hits overhead. The EX version can be canceled to Punch or Med for a new combo starter.

The White Lady